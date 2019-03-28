Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") provides an update on operations with V2H USA Inc., ("V2H") whereby the Corporation will provide and prepare two of the Corporation's existing wells, and V2H will re-enter these two wells and perform Radial Jet Drilling service on them at no cost to the Corporation.

Two of the Corporation's wells a have been prepared for V2H, and V2H has equipment on site and is preparing to commence Radial Jet Drilling. V2H's Radial Jet Drilling operations are expected to commence within the next three business days and operations are scheduled to be completed on or before April 10, 2019. Evaluation of the result should be complete by April 24, 2019.

As previously announced via press release back on February 25, 2019, V2H's technology tools have been specifically developed for sandstone reservoirs such as AOC's current shallow oil reservoirs with the goal of improving rates of oil production. The method employed, drills horizontally in 4 directions (limited to 3 directions on 4-1/2" casing diameter, due to casing integrity) on multiple horizons from an existing vertical well bore. This provides the advantages of a true horizontal well without the cost and complication of drilling horizontally and can be employed in existing vertical wells.

The penetration of formation in multiple directions on multiple horizons, along with Measurement While Drilling (MWD) and steering capabilities, allows for additional flexibility and targeted reservoir connectivity than that of conventional perforating methods. The function and purpose of this specialized service, is to greatly increase the ability of oil to flow from the reservoir into the well bore.

About V2H USA Inc.

V2H is a technology development company that partners with oil and gas producers, service companies, governments, private equity groups and other organisations in the oil and gas industry to help them deliver its step change Radial Drilling Technology.

For more information please visit www.v2hinternational.com

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE:AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

