American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) Retains National Sales Force To Meet Growing Demand For Company's Products

PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) ('APWC') announces that it has engaged A&R Opportunity to manage and fund a national sales team based out of Northeast Ohio that will help market and sell the Company's products nationwide. The sales force will be paid on a commission only basis, incurring no residual cost to the Company. The arrangement was necessitated by an overwhelming demand for the Company's products, including its LALPINA CBD beverage and CBD topical products from its most recent acquisition of plant + body essentials.

CEO American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, 'I pleased to announced we have engaged with A&R to help oversee the Company's national sales strategy. The inbound demand has been overwhelmingly strong and it became apparent over the past few weeks that the Company needed more assistance in managing and servicing sales accounts. Their location in Northeast Ohio also provides us with a presence in the Midwest, an area that we have not been focusing on, but over the past few months became clear to the Company was an area that needed to be addressed with burgeoning demand for CBD products. The terms of the agreement were also very favorable to the Company as its performance-based, so all parties incentives are aligned. This will be beneficial for the Company going forward as we look to continue to expand our distribution footprint nationwide and roll out new products in the coming months.'

The salesforces managed by A&R will be based in Northeast Ohio and primarily cover the Midwest region, however, they will have responsibility for certain national accounts. The group will target chain stores, independent stores, health and wellness shops, smoke shops, dispensaries, and healthcare clients. The group will also assist the Company with marketing support for events and tradeshows throughout the region.

'A&R brings a lot of coverage to a geographic area (Midwest) that the Company has not been focused on. The team will also bring value to the medical space, a sector the Company has not been focusing on. The group has a number of contacts in the nursing home space and the ancillary distribution business that revolves around that industry, which is a segment that I believe carries a tremendous amount of potential for the Company. A recent market survey I read projected the market size of this industry at $140 billion; it represents a large opportunity that we're now starting to pursue. Distribution is key to the Company's ability to grow revenue, and with these strategic additions, I look forward to updating shareholders in the coming weeks and months.' concluded Mr. Fishoff

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC Pink: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance the quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands ( www.LalpinaInc.com ), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX ( www.FashionCoinX.com ).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are 'forward-looking statements' (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation

Contact Information:

Media Contact

Email: info@americanpremiumwater.com

+1(888) 983-0054

SOURCE: American Premium Water Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540390/American-Premium-Water-Corp-OTC-HIPH-Retains-National-Sales-Force-To-Meet-Growing-Demand-For-Companys-Products