ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Great Thunder Gold Corp.: Great Thunder Appoints Richard Macey as President

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 /Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Macey to the company's Board of Directors, and as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Richard Macey is a businessman who has owned and operated successful private companies for over twelve years. Since 2006, he has worked with several publicly trading companies focusing on corporate governance, public filings, and internal control systems. Mr. Macey has served as a director or officer of Petro One Energy Corp., Alchemist Mining Inc., Touchdown Resource Inc. and Windfire Capital Corp.

Great Thunder also announces the resignation of Mr. Kevin Whelan as director, President and CEO after more than six years of service. Under Mr. Whelan's leadership, the company has accumulated an outstanding portfolio of lithium and gold properties that will form the basis of the exciting next stage in Great Thunder's development. The company thanks Mr. Whelan for his service and wishes him well.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Glen Wallace"

Glen Wallace, MBA, CPA, CGA
Chief Financial Officer
Direct line: (250) 586-9299

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Great Thunder Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/540371/Great-Thunder-Appoints-Richard-Macey-as-President


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE