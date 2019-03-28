Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Kainji Power Holding Limited ("KPHL") has received notice it will receive a final 2018 dividend of ~ US$325,000 from its investment in Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited ("MESL"), following the receipt of an earlier US$219,639 interim 2018 dividend (see news release dated January 16, 2019).

KPHL holds a ~ 2 percent interest in MESL, concessionaire of two leading Nigerian hydro power plants with an operating capacity of 922MW. Through its interest in KPHL, REO has approximately 12MW of net ownership in MESL assets.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a portfolio of producing or near-production clean energy assets in emerging markets.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach owners of privately-held quality assets and offer their investors diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of REO should be considered highly speculative.

