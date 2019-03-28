New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, titled, "Data and Connectivity Take Central Places in the Changing World of Automobile Technology," visit: http://nnw.fm/5Ck1Z

Data gathering is central to modern business. From the data-driven, opinion-forming companies of social media to the manufacturers using six sigma techniques to optimize their assembly lines, today's world is an increasingly information-rich world. That focus is something that companies such SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) are using to create places for themselves within the automotive industry.

Movement has arguably been slower on the repair and maintenance side, and this is where SinglePoint is stepping in, through its subsidiary ShieldSaver. ShieldSaver uses proprietary license-plate recognition technology to gather data on both cars and consumers, which can be used for several purposes. The most obvious is to identify when repairs are needed to approach car owners about getting the work done. But the data also has value to other stakeholders, such as insurance companies, parking-lot owners, parts suppliers and people buying cars, as it can give them a better understanding of both individual vehicles and the bigger picture. Efficient repair and maintenance work can have valuable knock-on effects.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.singlepoint.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43722