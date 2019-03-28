New parameters will apply from March 2, 2019 Due to recent market developments, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make intra-day changes to the margin parameter for Swedbank A, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. The margin parameter will be increased from 12% to 15%, see attached Parameter Value List file. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716355