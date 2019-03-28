sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
28.03.2019 | 14:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 31 December 2018 Financial Statements

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 31 December 2018 Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, March 28

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 28 March 2019

PUBLICATION of 31 December 2018

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company announces the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2018 ("AY 2018"). The AY 2018 will be available in the Company website:

http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/AY2018.pdf

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il


© 2019 PR Newswire