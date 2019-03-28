Researchers at the EU Joint Research Centre have suggested a series of actions that could be implemented to turn solar power exports between European countries into a real plan.Cross-border solar trade could support EU plans for the construction of a stronger, more interconnected European electricity system that would benefit from the complementary relationship between PV generation in the southern part of the continent and wind generation in the northwest, according to a new study by the Joint Research Centre (JRC), the European Commission's science and knowledge service. However, the authors ...

