Compete in Faster, Competitive Poker Tournaments with a Chance to Earn Bigger Chips

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a leading mobile game developer, announced that Zynga Poker the world's largest free-to-play poker game introduced a new Spin and Win mode in its World Poker TourTournament Center. This new mode gives players the thrilling experience of playing short tournaments and a chance to win payouts of up to 10x their buy-in by spinning a prize wheel.

Game Features:

Faster gameplay with tournaments lasting 5-8 minutes.

Three-handed tournament mode where winner takes all.

Spin a wheel to determine the payout of 2x to 8x a player's buy-in, making this tournament mode the most advantageous for favorable spins!

Encourages the aggressive play styles often seen in real poker rooms today, where the first player to establish a dominant chip lead is favored to win.

Authentic World Poker Tour themed environments with branded tables and tournaments.

"Our players have asked for faster-paced tournaments with bigger rewards, and we believe Zynga Poker's new Spin and Win tournament mode truly puts our players in the hottest seat at the table," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing for Zynga. "Combining this quicker, more aggressive tournament style with the famous World Poker Tournament brand gives players the most compelling virtual experience in the sport of poker."

"Spin and Win is the latest development from our great partners at Zynga Poker to enhance the World Poker Tour experience for their players," said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour. "This innovative addition to the WPT Tournament Center is a testament to the creativity of Zynga Poker and gives their players another unique way to engage with the World Poker Tour."

Zynga Poker is one of the most popular poker games in the world and now has more ways for players to compete than ever before. Designed to play like a real table experience, this Texas Hold 'Em Poker game lets players participate in either a Sit-N-Go game, Spin and Win tournament mode or a cash table game to win generous payouts with up to nine players in either a fast or slow style settings. Zynga Poker has developed a strong community within the game supported by Leagues and a VIP program. This allows players to earn benefits and features by reaching higher tiers with exclusive chip package offerings and special game modes. Zynga Poker is available as a free downloadable game on the App Store and Google Play, with World Poker Tour tournaments accessible today.

About Zynga Inc.

Since its founding in 2007, Zynga's mission has been to connect the world through games. To date, more than 1 billion people have played Zynga's games across web and mobile, including FarmVille, Zynga Poker, Words With Friends, Hit it Rich! Slots and CSR Racing. Zynga's games are available on a number of global platforms, including Apple iOS, Google Android, Facebook and Zynga.com. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., and has additional offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. Learn more about Zynga at https://www.zynga.com/ or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour (WPT) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 17th season, which airs on FOX Sports Regional Networks in the United States. Season XVII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com.

ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 35 states across the United States with innovative features and state-of-the-art creative elements inspired by WPT's 16 years of experience in gaming entertainment. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. WPT Enterprises Inc. is a subsidiary of Ourgame International Holdings, Ltd. For more information, go to WPT.com.

