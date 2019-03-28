Duck Creek Technologies: GAINSCO Auto Insurance to Enhance Policy and Billing Operations with Software as a Service

Non-standard auto insurer chooses Duck Creek OnDemand to address scalability and maintenance concerns related to on-premises software

Boston, March 28, 2019and Duck Creek Billing. The insurer will be implementing the software via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. GAINSCO cited scalability and efficiency as key factors in the decision to replace its existing legacy policy and billing systems, which were preventing the carrier from growing at the rate its business trajectory demands.

"Our industry has made significant strides in embracing SaaS solutions for policy, billing, and claims systems, and it is exciting to see the Duck Creek OnDemand solution gain traction and momentum with great success," said Deb Smallwood, founder and CEO of Strategy Meets Action. "And for insurers, with the long list of various technology initiatives and investments on their plates, having ongoing maintenance and upgrades off their plates allows them to focus on strategic initiatives - the true competitive differentiation."

"GAINSCO's commitment to digital transformation ultimately led us to Duck Creek for our Policy/Rating/Billing platform in order to meet the growing demands and needs of an increasingly savvy customer base," said Phil West, SVP & CIO of GAINSCO. "Our focus is on best of breed solutions for our core applications, solutions that give us a strong foundation for future initiatives without the need for complex IT projects. The Duck Creek Anywhere API gives us the ability to more easily integrate with other market-leading solutions or to leverage our own custom solutions. We expect the Duck Creek SaaS offering to give both operational and cost efficiencies, allowing us to quickly get to market with innovative products and features."

"More and more carriers recognize the value of moving core systems into the cloud," said Karlyn Carnahan, head of property casualty business for Celent for the Americas. "In a fast-paced world, utilization of a cloud platform is becoming the foundation for deriving speed to value."

The billing experience in particular has become a critical opportunity for carriers to offer differentiated, personalized customer service - something that consumers in all industries have come to expect. As a highly customer-focused insurer, GAINSCO plans to further enhance its customer experiences with billing, expand to new states, and introduce and update its innovative products with industry-leading speed. The carrier also licensed Data Hub, a component of Duck Creek Insights, to get more actionable data from its policy and billing systems as part of its overall strategy to make more data-driven decisions.

"We are very happy that GAINSCO has chosen Duck Creek Policy, Billing, Insights, and our OnDemand solution to support its business," said Jeff Wargin, VP of Product Management at Duck Creek Technologies. "GAINSCO's growth has been driven by a strong focus on customer centricity, so this was a great choice for them as they look to continued success in the future. And Duck Creek OnDemand provides a complete solution that takes the responsibilities of maintenance, hosting, and upgrades off of carriers' hands, so GAINSCO will be able to focus on innovation rather than burdensome IT work."

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. is a Dallas-based property and casualty insurance holding company established in 1978. Its insurance operations are conducted through MGA Insurance Company Inc. under its insurance brand, GAINSCO Auto Insurance. The firm concentrates its efforts on the non-standard personal automobile market, specializing in minimum-limits personal auto insurance. GAINSCO Auto Insurance markets its products through more than 8,000 independent insurance agents across ten states: Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Utah, as well as through comparison shopping websites. GAINSCO is driven to provide:

Insurance policies that are flexible and easy to customize to insureds' needs

A highly competitive price designed to save policyholders money

Superior customer support and claims handling

A solid company on which people can rely

Learn more at https://www.gainsco.com/

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.



