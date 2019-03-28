International Cannabrands Inc.: La Vida Verde, Inc. Signs Distribution Deal with Driven Deliveries

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE: JUJU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 51% subsidiary La Vida Verde Inc., has entered into a letter of intent with Driven Deliveries, Inc. to distribute La Vida Verde's products throughout California.<

Driven provides on-demand marijuana delivery, offering legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their cannabis in a fast and convenient manner. Driven's platform also allows brand partners to monetize their website, social media, and user-generated content through affiliate links to Driven's eCommerce platform.

Bryce Berryessa, CEO of La Vida Verde commented: "We believe in the business model, future vision, and team behind Driven, and we're looking forward to getting our products into the hands of more consumers across the state of California."

California is one of the largest recreational cannabis markets in the world, and delivery represents a significant market opportunity throughout the state. Licensed retailers have made more than 500,000 deliveries throughout California in 2018 alone.

Steve Gormley added: "By partnering with Driven, we are continuing to broaden distribution of all products, and we're thrilled to leverage the expanding opportunities within the delivery space."

"Brands are the driving force behind the cannabis industry. We look forward to joining forces with such an influential family of brands that are in high demand with California consumers," said Chris Boudreau, CEO of Driven.

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the only publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit https://GoDriven.com/ and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About La Vida Verde, Inc. (LVV)

In addition to LVV's wholesale flower, packaged flower, pre-rolls and blunts, its differentiating products include gummies, upscale protein bars, new chocolate forms and super cookies. LVV Brands currently include Skunk Feather Cannabis™ and Blank Brand™. LVV has been operating in California since 2015, and currently has extraction, manufacturing and distribution capability. LVV is a leader in the extraction field, being one of the first to incorporate full spectrum testing in every product, testing for potency, terpenes, pesticides and residual solvents. Its concentrates are pharmaceutical grade and free of any pesticides, microbial contaminants, heavy metals or additives. LVV has recently doubled its manufacturing capability and has installed state-of-the-art technology. LVV believes that the best medicine starts with the food you eat and it takes pride in producing products for people who are search for a natural and healthy alternative for nurturing their bodies. All its products use only healthy fats, are vegan, organic, gluten-free, paleo friendly and low glycemic.

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. ICI has acquired the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal™ brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

About JuJu Royal

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs. Our vision is to realize the opportunity to become one of the largest brands in the Marijuana industry. The synergy between the Rastafarian culture, music, natural products and an "Irie" experience is a powerful foundation for our business. JuJu's strategy is to develop and grow a complete cannabis line based on an international appeal to a millennial lifestyle seeking a luxurious and premium experience. JuJu will capitalize on the unparalleled opportunity to position itself with unique, innovative, high quality brands that meet and exceed our customer's expectations. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

1045 Lincoln Street, #106

Denver, Colorado 80203

Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com

Media Inquiries: media@jujuroyal.net

