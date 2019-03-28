

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The initial trend on U.S. Futures Point to a lower opening for Wall Street. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading positive.



Fourth quarter GDP, Jobless Claims and a slew of Fed talks are the major focus on Thursday.



As of 8.30 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 18 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 7.25 points.



The major averages eventually closed in negative territory but well off their worst levels of the day. The Dow edged down 32.14 points or 0.1 percent to 25,625.59, the Nasdaq slid 48.15 points or 0.6 percent to 7,643.38 and the S&P 500 fell 13.09 points or 0.5 percent to 2,805.37.



On the economic front, Fourth Quarter GDP price index will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.2 percent while it grew 2.6 percent in the prior quarter.



Real Consumer Spending is projected to grow 2.6 percent, compared to 2.8 percent in the previous quarter.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 225K while it was 221K in the previous week.



Corporate Profits for the fourth quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the After-tax profits were up 6.1 percent.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will participate in a panel discussion about global shocks and the U.S. economy at the Banque de France and European Money and Finance Forum Colloquium in Paris, France, with audience Q&A at 9.30 am ET.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michele Bowman will deliver a speech about 'Agriculture and Community Banking' at the Independent Community Bankers Association of New Mexico 2019 Ag Lenders Conference in Deming, NM, with moderated Q&A at 10.00 am ET.



The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.8 percent, versus growth of 4.6 percent in January, 2019.



The Conference Board's Leading Indicatores for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.1 percent, while it slipped 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was decline of 47 bcf.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in the panel discussion 'From Bankhead to Buckhead: Prosperity for All' about workforce development, income mobility and income inequality at the Commerce Club in Atlanta, GA, with audience Q&A at 11.30 am ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a moderated discussion about the economy with Kenneth Rivera-Robles, President of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 1.15 pm ET. He will also participate in a roundtable discussion focused on small business and entrepreneurship at Parallel 18 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 2.30 pm ET.



Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.963 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was up $9.2 billion.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will deliver a presentation about the U.S. economy and monetary policy at the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE)'s Spring Economic Outlook Forum in Madison, WI, with audience Q&A at 6.20 pm ET.



The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for February will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Farm prices were down 4.5 percent.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. Chinese shares fell as investors awaited a resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 27.78 points or 0.92 percent to 2,994.94, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.16 percent at 28,775.21.



Japanese shares led regional losses. The Nikkei average tumbled 344.97 points or 1.61 percent to 21,033.76, while the broader Topix index ended down 1.66 percent at 1,582.85.



Australian markets reversed early losses to finish higher despite mounting global risks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 40.10 points or 0.65 percent to 6,176.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 38.90 points or 0.63 percent at 6,256.50.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 4.47 points or 0.06 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 22.46 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 37.20 points or 0.52 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 46.23 points or 0.49 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.05 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX