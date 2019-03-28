CJC's mosaicOA Continues to Expand and Visualise Server and Appliance Footprint in Global Tier One North American Investment Bank

Contract signed at leading tier one bank to retain CJC's IT Operations Analytics data visualisation platform, currently receiving over 640,000 updates per minute globally

LONDON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJC, a leading specialist provider of IT managed services, consultancy and products to the capital markets community, is pleased to announce that a global North American tier one investment bank has renewed its contract for mosaicOA. This SaaS-based, big data visualisation platform is designed to support IT Operations Analytics and deliver insight via visualisations, analytics and reports from clients' mission critical IT infrastructures.

The bank first rolled out mosaicOA in 2016 and in the intervening years has on-boarded North American, Asian, Australian and European locations. Their technical estate, visualised from mosaicOA, includes Refinitiv TREP, Bloomberg, Symphony, MDX technology, Exegy, Solace and Apache Kafka. The firm has deployed over 1300 servers into mosaicOA, with more than 660 hardware and application specific metrics. The powerful mosaicOA's timeseries database, built on InfluxDB, handles over 640,000 updates per minute for indefinite storage. The platform is delivered from our capital markets compliant, secure private cloud, based in Equinix, provided in partnership with Redcello.

Steve Moreton, Global Head of Product Management at CJC said: "I'm delighted that this leading global bank is continuing to rely on mosaicOA for its ITOA visualisation. Customisable and interactive dashboards enable these visualisations and analytics to be available to bank staff across the enterprise, including operations teams, capacity managers, project teams, service managers and IT executives."

About mosaicOA

mosaicOA, CJC's SaaS-based visualisation platform, helps clients maximise the predictive power of their IT Operations Analytics. Enhanced with machine-led analytics, the service brings large data sets together in one place to facilitate analysis and insight into clients' IT infrastructure.

About CJC Ltd.

Established in 1999, CJC is a leading specialist in IT managed services, consultancy and products for capital markets firms. Our solutions leverage cloud technology to augment and manage real time data distribution systems, as well as enhance related compliance processes and overall commercial control.

