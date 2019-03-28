Lief Labs Continues Partnership With Vitamin Angels

Lief Contributes Sponsorship and Attends Vitamin Angels 25th Anniversary Celebration

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief continues the Company's commitment to improving the health of millions of women and children worldwide as an official partner of Vitamin Angels. Lief was a Humanitarian Sponsor of the Vitamin Angels 25th Anniversary Celebration event on Wednesday, March 6th at the Disney California Adventure® Park in Anaheim, which was held as an opening reception of the Natural Products Expo West industry conference.

Vitamin Angels is a global aid organization that protects millions of women and young children from malnutrition. Lief's Founder and CEO, Adel Villalobos, and other members of Lief's leadership team were among the about 350 guests at the Vitamin Angels celebration, which raised nearly $300,000 for the cause.

In commenting on Lief's partnership with Vitamin Angels and the event, Villalobos said: 'It's a great pleasure to continue our sponsorship to help support the organization's valuable work helping to improve the health of mothers and children worldwide. We were happy to be able to join in the 25th Anniversary celebration and wish Vitamin Angels continued success for many more years to come.'

Adel Villalobos (Left), Founder & CEO of Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, joins Howard Schiffer (Right), Vitamin Angels' Founder & President / CEO, at the Vitamin Angels 25th Anniversary Celebration in Anaheim, CA on March 6th. Lief Labs is a proud sponsor of Vitamin Angels and its work in improving the health of millions of women and children worldwide.

Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels' Founder & President / CEO, said during the Celebration: '[We all] share one world, one human experience. Under that sky we share cities and villages, and under that same sky these moms and dads share one dream - that their children will be healthy and safe and be able to receive an education.'

In thanking Vitamin Angels' supporters and sponsors, Schiffer also added: "We've grown from reaching thousands of children, to last year reaching over 70 million children and mothers. With your continued support, we can make the dream I had twenty-five years ago to end malnutrition, a reality."

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs, with annual sales of $50 million and 170 employees, is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Santa Clarita, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com

**Current Good Manufacturing Practice**

About Vitamin Angels

Since 1994, Vitamin Angels has fought to protect pregnant women, mothers, and young children from chronic malnutrition. This year, Vitamin Angels will provide life-saving vitamins and minerals to over 70 million women and children in more than 70 countries and in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency.

