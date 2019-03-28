sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,036 Euro		+0,005
+16,13 %
WKN: A2PEH6 ISIN: CA19200Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: C5B 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CODEBASE VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CODEBASE VENTURES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,029
0,036
14:32
0,033
0,034
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CODEBASE VENTURES INC
CODEBASE VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CODEBASE VENTURES INC0,036+16,13 %