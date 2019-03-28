In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Riga started the procedure for listing SIA AgroCredit Latvia additional bonds on Baltic Bond list. ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802106 5 000 250 000 EUR 31.12.2026 Till now SIA AgroCredit Latvia has issued 700 bonds with the total nominal value of 3 500 000 EUR. The first listing date for these bonds on the Baltic Bond list was August 26, 2016. According to the bond issue prospectus SIA AgroCredit Latvia has a right to issue additionally 1 300 bonds till December 1, 2026, by reaching a total issue size 10 000 000 EUR. Settlement date for additionally issued 50 bonds for which the Listing Application has been received is set to March 29, 2019. The resolutions made during the listing procedure will be published separately. Attached: SIA AgroCredit Latvia bond issue prospectus (in Latvian). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716369