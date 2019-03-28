sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

109,20 Euro		-0,60
-0,55 %
WKN: A0JJW1 ISIN: CH0024590272 Ticker-Symbol: 9AS 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSO HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALSO HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,60
112,92
15:18
112,60
113,00
15:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALSO HOLDING AG
ALSO HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALSO HOLDING AG109,20-0,55 %