

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said that it will expand its Austin Tech Hub and plans to create 800 new tech jobs in fields including software and hardware engineering, research science, and cloud computing.



Together with its customer fulfillment facilities, Amazon has created more than 22,000 full-time jobs in Texas and since 2011 has invested over $7 billion in the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.



'In the last four years, we have created more than a 1,000 jobs in Austin,' said Terry Leeper, General Manager of Amazon's Austin Tech Hub. 'With a strong pool of technical talent in Austin and a dynamic quality of life, we are excited to continue to expand and create more opportunity in this vibrant city.'



