Self-service chatbot honored with its 7th product award to date

Astute today announced its digital self-service chatbot product, Astute Bot, has been named a runner-up in the 2019 National Innovation Awards, presented by the Directors' Club United Kingdom, in the category of Blending Human and Artificial Intelligence. It is the seventh product award Astute Bot has received since its release.

Consumer brands are discovering the power of smart self-service chatbots to improve everyday customer interactions. Astute Bot's conversational interface is driven by natural language processing and narrow AI, and is designed to enable consumers to have conversations with brands to complete a variety of interactions across digital channels like websites, apps, SMS, and social messaging.

Astute Bot's innovation is rooted in its ability to blend artificial and human intelligence to provide an optimized CX. It allows companies to provide the 24/7, instant, omnichannel support consumers demand while empowering them to interact with brands on their own terms. Should customers need additional help, they're seamlessly escalated to a live agent who is given all the context of the interaction for a smooth transition.

Other companies recognized in this year's National Innovation Awards include Genesys, Jacada, Concentrix, Unbabel, and Personify XP. Jon Snow, Founder Chairman of Directors' Club commented on the results: "Each year the UK National Innovation Awards seeks out the innovations that are having a profound impact on business. Our 2019 finalists are all pushing the boundaries of how businesses engage with their customers. Congratulations to the Winners, but an equal congratulations to all who made it to the finals."

"Astute is honored to be recognized not only for innovating, but for having a true impact on the customer experience and operational efficiency," said Alex George, CTO at Astute. "Our mission is to give companies the tools they need to create amazing customer experiences while gathering valuable insights and enabling future growth."

Astute builds AI-driven software for the future of consumer engagement. We help the world's best brands enhance engagement with their consumers by contextually blending human and artificial intelligence. Astute's technology enables companies to provide more efficient customer service, protect their brands, and increase customer loyalty.

The National Innovation Awards (the Nationals) have been designed by the Directors' Club United Kingdom to recognize business technology innovations and their impact on customer experience, employee engagement, operations performance, product creation, and profitable growth.

