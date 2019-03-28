A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest risk management strategy for a manufacturing firm. The study highlights how Infiniti's risk management strategy helped the client to increase their overall sales rate by 13% and prepare financially for managing the potential risks in the market. Also, the study explains how early detection of risks helped the company curtail sales losses and outpace the global competition.

The manufacturing sector is one of the most significant sectors in the US. Despite this, the supply chain risks act as roadblocks for companies in the industry. These supply chain risks, if not managed properly, can impact the company's sales and brand reputation. This makes it vital for manufacturing firms to build resilience into their supply chains and strengthen relationships with their prospects by ensuring timely delivery of goods.

The business challenge: The client is a renowned manufacturing firm based out of Latin America. The client was facing challenges in delivering products to their customers on time and on budget. Delays caused by transportation and quality control issues from suppliers were some of the reasons behind this. With this, the company witnessed a decrease in sales rate by 20%. With Infiniti's risk management strategies, the client wanted to detect market risks early and implement strategies to reduce them.

The solution offered:With Infiniti's risk management solution, the client was able to address the supply chain risks that were disruptive to the company's value proposition. Also, the client was able to detect the transportation delays early. This helped them stockpile supplies. With an effective risk management plan, the company was able to prepare themselves financially for unexpected risks. Within one year, the company was able to curtail sales losses and enhance their sales rate by 13%.

Infiniti's risk management strategies helped the client to:

Implement an effective risk management plan to deal with unexpected risks

Identify the right suppliers and deliver products of better quality

Infiniti's risk management strategies offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing the company's brand reputation and market share

Addressing supply chain vulnerabilities proactively

