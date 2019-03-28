As communicated on Jan 18th 2019 and on February 2nd 2019, Nasdaq will, based on a decision by the Swedish Securities Dealers Association (SSDA), implement a change to the exercise and expiration flow so that instructions are sent to Prematch at Euroclear Sweden. This change will be implemented in production on April 1st 2019. After the change members should send instructions originating from exercise and expiration of single stock derivatives (E&E flow) to Prematch instead of AM at ESW. This means that if a member requests exercise on an option on Friday 29th of March the instruction is sent the following business day (Monday 1st of April) to Prematch. Date exercised Should be matched in --------------------------------------------------- Thursday 28th of March AM --------------------------------------------------- Friday 29th of March Prematch --------------------------------------------------- Monday 1st of April - onwards Prematch --------------------------------------------------- Since Prematch has different matching criterias it is important to ensure that settlement details are correct to prevent matching failures post April 1st. Also please note that the current event code for E&E will not be used after 1st of April instead the event code will be FM as the settlement instructions will be sent to Prematch. The matching details towards Nasdaq (Production) can be found in the table below DEAG/REAG BUYR/SELL ------------------------ OMECSESSNOC OMECSESSNOC ------------------------ If you have any questions please contact Nasdaq to receive further information: clearing@nasdaq.com.