SCISYS reported strong performance in FY18, led by the UK-focused Enterprise Solutions and Defence (ESD) division, which benefited from a reinvigorated sales team. We expect the Space division to lead growth in FY19, following the recent spate of contract wins, while the enlarged Media Solutions division has strong potential for margin recovery. We have upgraded our revenue forecasts but maintained profits as the group needs to invest in its infrastructure to sustain growth. Noting management's new goal to achieve revenue of £75m and operating profit of £7.0m by end FY22, we believe the stock is attractive on c 13x our FY20e EPS.

