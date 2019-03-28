Recurring revenue grew by 48% to represent 44% of H1 sales, reflecting an ongoing shift to SaaS and the acquisition of Elaxy BS&S. However, due to uncertainties over the timing of new contracts and the magnitude of the shift to SaaS, management has reduced its FY19 EBITDA guidance and deferred its long-term projections until later in the year. We have cut our EBITDA forecasts by 25% in FY20 and by 26% FY21. Nevertheless, the digital banking industry dynamics remain attractive and pure-play CREALOGIX has a strong pipeline. In our view, CREALOGIX is uniquely positioned in this industry and is an attractive play on digital banking.

