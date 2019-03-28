EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 28, 2019 SHARES TALENOM OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 31,851 shares will be traded as old shares as of March 29, 2019. Identifiers of Talenom Oyj's share: Trading code: TNOM ISIN code: FI4000153580 Orderbook id: 109537 Number of shares: 6,903,714 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 28. MAALISKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET TALENOM OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET Yhteensä 31 851 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 29. maaliskuuta 2019. Talenom Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: TNOM ISIN-koodi: FI4000153580 id: 109537 Osakemäärä: 6 903 714 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260