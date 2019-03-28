Investis Digital Announces Acquisition of Vertical Measures to Enhance Digital and Performance Marketing Offerings

Positions Investis Digital Among Largest Digital Communications Companies Globally

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, today announced the acquisition of Vertical Measures, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency specializing in digital marketing strategy, content marketing, paid and organic search, lead nurturing, and conversion rate optimization.

The acquisition of Vertical Measures further bolsters Investis Digital's ability to deliver on its Connected Content approach, which combines effective storytelling and engaging digital experiences with world-class performance marketing and cutting-edge technology to deliver measurable results for its base of 2,000 global clients.

Don Scales, Chief Executive Officer of Investis Digital, said, "We are excited to bring together Investis Digital and Vertical Measures. We share strong, results-driven cultures and have significant synergies and complementary services, which will allow us to provide clients with more resources and greater depth. The acquisition fits perfectly into Investis Digital's ongoing strategy to diversify and grow our business through innovative investments, allowing us to better serve our clients and continue to deliver on our promise of redefining how businesses around the world create meaningful connections with audiences."

"This represents a very exciting moment for our company and we couldn't be more pleased to be joining the Investis Digital team," said Arnie Kuenn, Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Measures. "We were attracted by Investis Digital's global approach to digital marketing and communications, and its ability to offer clients access to a wide network of talent. We look forward to working alongside the rest of the Investis Digital team to continue to deliver for our clients."

Formed in 2005 and composed of more than 60 employees, Vertical Measures has especially strong expertise in building an audience and helping clients own and leverage that audience for real growth. Through its integrated approach to digital marketing, Vertical Measures has enabled its clients to drive significant and measurable results online and has grown into a leader in the digital marketing industry.

Similar to Investis Digital, Vertical Measures has a strong client base, ranging from multibillion-dollar B2B global organizations, to higher education universities, to healthcare organizations, and more. This portfolio of clients will add to Investis Digital's own roster of ambitious clients, including Rolls Royce, Ascential, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Wyndham, among others.

Following the transaction, the team at Vertical Measures will become part of Investis Digital's performance marketing center of excellence in Phoenix. Arnie Kuenn, current Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Measures, will step into a consulting role through the end of 2019.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital is an award-winning digital communications company. Founded in 2000, the company combines effective storytelling and engaging digital experiences with world-class performance marketing and cutting-edge technology to help businesses communicate clearly and authentically with any audience. Investis Digital's 2,000 global clients, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Wyndham trust the Investis Digital team of more than 500 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through its Connected Content approach. For more information, please visit https://www.investisdigital.com.