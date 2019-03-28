sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,34 Euro		-0,44
-0,42 %
WKN: A14J7G ISIN: DE000A14J7G6 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,92
104,76
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WABCO HOLDINGS INC
WABCO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WABCO HOLDINGS INC117,92-6,49 %
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG104,34-0,42 %