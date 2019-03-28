

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden retail sales rose for the second month in a row to at its fastest pace in nine months in February, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.7 percent rise in January. Economists had expected a 2.8 percent rise in sales.



The latest reading was the highest since May 2018, when the sales rose 3.3 percent.



Sales for durable rose 3.8 percent and those of consumables excluding state owned liquor stores grew to 1.4 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent in February, after a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX