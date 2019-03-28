

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose further in March, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.1 percent rise in January. Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent rise in inflation.



The rise in inflation was led by rise in price of fuels and also by a fall in electricity prices.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in March, which was less than the expected 0.6 percent.



The EU measure of Harmonized Index of Consumer Price, or HICP rose 1.3 percent annually in March. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 1.4 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX