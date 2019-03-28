Dr. Teddy Yang appointed to Vice President and Head of Biologics Discovery at Shanghai ChemPartner

SHANGHAI, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai ChemPartner today announced the appointment of Teddy Yang, Ph.D. as the Vice President and Head of Biologics Discovery at the company headquarters in Shanghai, China.

Dr. Yang has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has previously worked in Genentech, Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research, and RuiYi Biopharmaceuticals before joining the Biologics Discovery team at ChemPartner in 2015. Dr. Yang has been a consistent leader of ChemPartner's world-class biologics discovery operations and its staff of over 150 scientists.

"I am proud of how the biologics discovery department at ChemPartner has grown, and I look forward to seeing Dr. Yang lead the company into the future," said Dr. Wei Tang, CEO of ChemPartner. "Dr. Yang's expertise and commitment to the scientific excellence will ensure a bright future for ChemPartner and our global biopharmaceutical clients."

"It is a pleasure to continue to serve ChemPartner and our clients in my new role as Head of Biologics Discovery. Our company is comprised of hardworking people dedicated to maintaining our reputation as a preeminent drug discovery and development research organization. I am excited to see what is ahead for the Biologics Discovery department and the company as a whole," said Dr. Yang.

As one of the leading Biologics Discovery CROs in the world, ChemPartner provides a comprehensive service portfolio from conceptual biologics design to the pre-clinical (IND filing) stage including antibody discovery, antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform, analytics, and protein and antibody production. Our team of scientists has the full spectrum of specialty areas and extensive experience in biologics. In close collaboration with colleagues in pharmacology and DMPK, the Biologics Discovery department applies cutting-edge technologies and is dedicated to helping clients discover and develop tomorrows therapeutics.

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner, which includes ChemPartner, ChemPartner Biologics, and China Gateway Pharmaceutical Development, offers a broad range of drug discovery and development capabilities including biologics discovery, chemistry and medicinal chemistry, biology and pharmacology, DMPK and exploratory toxicology, and small and large molecule CMC. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.