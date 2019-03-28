At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG passed the resolution to extend the appointment of Rainer Lehmann as a member of the Executive Board by a five-year period to February 28, 2025. Lehmann has been with Sartorius since 1999 with an interruption of about two years and has been a member of the Executive Board since March 2017. As such, he is responsible for Finance, Information Technology and Business Process.

Follow Sartorius on Twitter@Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

Current image files

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications

Financial calendar

April 18, 2019 Publication of first-quarter figures for 2019

July 19, 2019 Publication of first-half figures for 2019

October 22, 2019 Publication of nine-month figures for 2019

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2018, the company earned sales revenue of some 1.57 billion euros. Currently, more than 8,100 people work at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005641/en/

Contacts:

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.1686

petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com