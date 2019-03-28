Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Industry Leaders at Excellence in Best Practices Awards Ceremony

Awards ceremony honors companies, strategies, processes, and executives that have achieved world-class performance within their industries.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan celebrated innovative companies at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala on Wednesday night at the Hyatt Regency in La Jolla, CA.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices Awards to companies that are expected to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"Creativity and innovation are the most important keys to success. Our Award recipients demonstrate perseverance and commitment to these principles, enabling them to excel within their competitive marketplaces," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Awarded companies included:

ACI Worldwide - 2019 Global Real-Time Payments Product Leadership Award

Allscripts - 2019 United States Population Health Management Product Leadership Award

AssurX - 2019 North American Enterprise Quality and Compliance for Energy and Utilities Customer Value Leadership Award

AT&T - 2018 Global Internet of Things Platforms Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

AT&T - 2018 North American Healthcare Customer Value Leadership Award

AT&T - 2019 North American Managed SD-WAN Services Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

AT&T - 2018 United States Enterprise NFV-based Services Product Leadership Award

AT&T - 2018 United States MPLS VPN Services Market Leadership Award

AT&T - 2018 United States Retail Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) Services Market Leadership Award

Auth0 - 2019 Global Identity and Access Management Technology Innovation Award

Automation Anywhere - 2018 Global Robotic Process Automation in Customer Contact Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Bayshore Networks - 2018 North American Industrial Network Security Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award

Brand Networks - 2018 North American Social Advertising Optimization Customer Value Leadership Award

CafeX Communications - 2019 North American Communications Platform as a Service New Product Innovation Award

Cisco - 2018 Global Network Firewall Market Leadership Award

DealerSocket - 2018 North American Automotive Dealership Software Customer Service Leadership Award

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group - 2018 Global Video Managed Services Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award

Emerson Electric - 2019 Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Everbridge - 2019 North American Critical Event Management Technology Leadership Award

Fusion - 2018 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Grundfos - 2018 Global Water and Wastewater Pumps Company of the Year Award

Huawei - 2019 Global Video Surveillance Camera New Product Innovation Award

IBM - 2018 North American Managed ERP Services Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Imprivata - 2018 North American Digital Health Cybersecurity Technology Leadership Award

InfoBionic - 2019 North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Leadership Award

Infovista Corporation - 2019 Global Network Planning and Optimization Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

itelbpo - 2018 Central American & Caribbean Contact Center Outsourcing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Kamstrup Water Metering, LLC - 2019 North American Smart Water Meters Customer Value Leadership Award

Keysight Technologies - 2019 Global Electronic Test & Measurement Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

KnowBe4 - 2018 Global Cybersecurity Awareness and Training Program Company of the Year Award

Loadsmart - 2018 United States Automated On-demand Freight Brokerage Company of the Year Award

Logitech - 2019 Global Videoconferencing Devices Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Lynxspring - 2019 Global IoT in Smart Buildings Customer Value Leadership Award

Mesa Biotech - 2019 Global Influenza Point-of-care Testing Price/Performance Value Leadership Award

Mocana - 2019 North American Device Security Management Platform Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

NETSCOUT - 2019 Global Network and Application Performance Monitoring Market Leadership Award

NICE - 2018 North American Public Safety Answering Point Solutions Product Leadership Award

Nozomi Networks - 2019 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions Enabling Technology Leadership Award

NXM Labs Inc. - 2019 North American IoT Cybersecurity Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Olea Kiosks, Inc. - 2019 North American Self-Service Kiosks Customer Value Leadership Award

Ouster - 2018 North American Light Detection and Ranging Price/Performance Value Leadership Award

P.I. Works - 2019 Global Capacity Planning and Management Price/Performance Value Leadership Award

P97 Networks, Inc. - 2018 North American In-Vehicle Mobile Commerce Platform Technology Innovation Award

Philips Healthcare - 2018 Global Oncology Informatics Customer Value Leadership Award

Servato Corp. - 2018 Global Energy Storage Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Signals Analytics - 2019 North American Data Analytics Technology Innovation Award

SupplyOn AG - 2019 European Digital Supply Network for Discrete Manufacturing Product Leadership Award

Surgisphere Corporation - 2019 North American Machine Learning-Powered Data Analytics for Healthcare Technology Innovation Award

Talkdesk - 2019 North American Cloud Contact Center Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Teleperformance - 2018 Global Security & Compliance Contact Center Outsourcing Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

UFINET - 2018 Latin American Fiber Optic Wholesale Network Services Company of the Year Award

VeEX Inc. - 2019 Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Vidsys - 2019 Global Converged Security Information Management Systems Technology Leadership Award

Zoom Video Communications - 2019 Global Video Conferencing Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

