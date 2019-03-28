Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-10 exchange-traded bonds 28-March-2019 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-10 exchange-traded bonds Moscow, 28 March 2019. - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the successful completion of book-building for its RUB 10 bn series 001P-10 bonds. Based on the results of the book-building, the coupon was set at 9.90%, implying a yield to the put option of 10.14%. The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. Term to maturity is 3,640 days from the date of placement. The put option is in 3.5 years. The coupon period is 182 days. Vladimir Travkov, Sistema Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said: "In February and March 2019, the Company successfully returned to the local capital markets, with a tender offer on its 001?-07 series bond issue with a nominal value of RUB 10 billion and its secondary placement, as well as issuances of two other RUB 10 billion series 001?-09 and 001?-10 bonds. The results of the book-building reflect the market's positive perception of Sistema's credit quality as well as high demand for the Company's debt securities from a varied pool of investors, including retail investors. Proceeds from the placement will be used to refinance Sistema's existing debt portfolio." The bonds meet the criteria for inclusion in the Level 1 listing level on Moscow Exchange. Alfa-Bank, Aton, BCS Global Markets, Credit Bank of Moscow and Solid acted as lead arrangers of the placement. MTS Bank and East West United Bank S.A. acted as joint lead arrangers. Alfa-Bank was the placement agent. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in such sectors as telecommunications, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2017 reached RUB 704.6 billion; its total assets equaled RUB 1.1 trillion as of 31 December 2017. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the symbol "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 7984 EQS News ID: 793165 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=793165&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2019 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)