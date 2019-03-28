

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has filed charges against Facebook Inc. (FB) over alleged discriminatory advertising practices.



The agency accused Facebook of 'encouraging, enabling, and causing housing discrimination through the company's advertising platform' in violation of the Fair Housing Act, by allowing sellers to limit listings based on categories like nation of origin, race and sex. The charges stem from an investigation initiated against Facebook in August 2018.



'Facebook is discriminating against people based upon who they are and where they live. Using a computer to limit a person's housing choices can be just as discriminatory as slamming a door in someone's face,' HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement.



HUD is asking for unspecified monetary damages and the maximum civil penalty against Facebook for each violation of housing laws. In its civil complaint, HUD is seeking damages for any person who was harmed by Facebook's targeted advertising policies.



In response to the charges, Facebook said it was 'surprised' by HUD's decision as it was working with the agency to address their concerns.



'Last year we eliminated thousands of targeting options that could potentially be misused, and just last week we reached historic agreements with the National Fair Housing Alliance, ACLU, and others,' a spokesperson for Facebook said.



Earlier in March, Facebook announced changes in how it manages housing, employment and credit ads on its platform. These changes were the result of settlement agreements with NFHA, ACLU, CWA and other groups as well as ongoing input from civil rights experts.



At that time, Facebook said its policies already prohibit advertisers from using tools to discriminate. The company added it has removed thousands of categories from targeting related to protected classes such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion.



'Housing, employment and credit ads are crucial to helping people buy new homes, start great careers, and gain access to credit. They should never be used to exclude or harm people. Getting this right is deeply important to me and all of us at Facebook because inclusivity is a core value for our company,' Facebook had said.



