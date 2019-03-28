New report from Future Facilities reveals the thermal design priorities of some of the world's biggest electronics and IT brands

New research from Future Facilities maker of the 6SigmaET thermal simulation software has revealed the top design priorities of leading thermal engineers in the IT equipment industry in 2019.

Conducted as a digital roundtable event, the research brings together thermal designers, engineers and experts from leading brands including, Facebook, HP Enterprise, QuantaCool, Engineered Fluids, CommScope, Vertiv, 6SigmaET and Binghamton University.

According to these industry experts, the key trends shaping IT electronics in 2019 centre around artificial intelligence, the internet of things, 5G and edge computing. These trends are driving a number of new thermal design priorities with the most commonly identified including:

The need for hybrid cooling to cope with new IoT environments

Remote monitoring of cooling systems in edge computing devices

More accurate monitoring and simulation of energy use in data centres

Thermal cooling solutions for 5G base stations and new AI hardware

Tools that can accurately simulate these new technologies and environments

Commenting on these findings, Chris Aldham, Development Manager at Future Facilities said, "Recent advancements in technology over the past few years have resulted in unprecedented changes in the way engineers view their designs. The introduction of AI, 5G, edge computing and the internet of things all have major implications for how and where electronics need to operate, and that in turn means a whole host of new considerations from a thermal perspective.

"By continuing to lead the industry through our research and ongoing discussions with engineers, we are able to continuously improve our thermal simulation products, helping designers stay ahead of these new processes and evolving design requirements."

Following the roundtable, Future Facilities has releasing the key findings as an e-book that engineers can use to compare, enhance and streamline their own design processes. To download a copy of Future Facilities' Thermal Focus report, head to https://www.6sigmaet.info/thermal-focus-it/

About Future Facilities

Founded in 2004, Future Facilities Ltd. is a global company that provides thermal simulation software and consultancy for the electronics and data center industries.

Driven by a team of the world's leading thermal simulation engineers and scientists, Future Facilities launched their tool for the electronics design market, 6SigmaET, in 2009. Both simple to use and exceptionally powerful, 6SigmaET has been developed as the gold standard of thermal simulation tools.

Future Facilities has offices in London, San Jose, New York, San Diego and Tokyo, as well as a global network of resellers.

