A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest marketing intelligence study for a food and beverage company. The study highlights how Infiniti's marketing intelligence engagement helped the client exceed their sales expectations and increase profit margin by 25%. Also, the study explains how implementing a robust marketing strategy helped the company promote their newly introduced food product in the market.

To sustain in the fiercely competitive world, food and beverage companies are investing millions of dollars in marketing and advertising. Despite this, companies are finding it difficult to thrive in the market. Inadequate market research and lack of competitor analysis are some of the primary reasons behind the failure of businesses. With this, companies in the food and beverage industry are finding it vital to have a marketing intelligence strategy to build a robust marketing strategy plan.

The business challenge:The client is a renowned food and beverage company. The company witnessed a huge decline in their overall sales rate due to the failure of their product. Even after spending $7 million on advertising and promotions, the product failed to gain traction from customers. With this, the client decided to introduce another healthy food product and make up for the lost sales. Before the introduction of the new product, the client wanted to research their key competitors and build a robust marketing strategy for product promotion.

The solution offered:With Infiniti's marketing intelligence solution, the client was able to devise a robust marketing strategy to promote their newly introduced product in the market. Infiniti's marketing intelligence solution also helped the client to closely analyze their competitors and set competitive prices for their newly introduced product. With an effective marketing strategy, the client was able to wisely spend on advertising and marketing. Also, they were able to attract lucrative market segments. This helped the company enhance their profit margin by 25% and exceed their sales expectations.

Infiniti's marketing intelligence strategies helped the client to:

Measure marketing progress and improve customer retention capabilities

Successfully promote their newly introduced food product in the market

Infiniti's marketing intelligence strategies offered predictive insights on:

Attracting lucrative customer segments and analyzing new opportunities

Improving decision making

