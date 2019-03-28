After allegedly stripping his company of assets to launch another business and failing to pay under the terms of an earlier settlement, Weili Su has been ordered to shell out nearly $14 million to three former Sky Holdings executives.After years of arbitration, Weili Su, the founder of Sky Holdings and Flash Bright Power, has been ordered to pay nearly $14 million to three former Sky Holdings executives: Alfred Shengkang Fei, Richard Yuqiang Lu and Ranran Xu. The initial suit arose after allegations that Su stripped Sky Holdings' assets in secret and transferred them to a holding company, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...