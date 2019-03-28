Paris, 28 March 2019 - 17h45

COFACE SA: Dividend per share at 0.79€, representing 100% of EPS. Nathalie Bricker and Nicolas Moreau are proposed as new directors.

The Board of Directors of Coface SA met on 27th March 2019 and has decided to propose a dividend of €0.79 per share (representing a payout of 100%). Subject to approval of this proposal by the Annual General Meeting on 16th May 2019, the ex-dividend date will be on 22nd May 2019 and the payment date will be on 24th May 2019.

The Board also decided, on the recommendation of the Compensation & Nomination Committee, to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the appointment of two new Board members, Nathalie Bricker (non- independent), CFO of Natixis and Nicolas Moreau (independent).

Subject to the vote of these resolutions by the shareholders at the General Meeting, the Board of Directors will be composed of 13 directors (11 today), including six women. This brings the number of independent directors to six (5 today).

Nathalie Bricker

Member of the Senior Management Committee of Natixis, Nathalie Bricker was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Natixis on 13 July 2018.

Nathalie Bricker began her career in 1991 at KPMG. In 1995, she joined Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations as manager-facilitator of the accounting network for Markets and Custodian activities. In 1998, she was appointed Head of the Central Accounting department. She moved to CDC IXIS in 2000 as Deputy Head of the Accounting Department and Head of Corporate Accounts. She was appointed Head of Accounting Standards and Systems for Natixis in 2005 and became Head of Accounting in 2007. Nathalie was appointed Head of Accounting and Ratios at Natixis in 2013, and became a member of Natixis' Executive Committee in June 2016.

Nathalie Bricker graduated from SKEMA Business School. She also holds a degree in Accounting and Finance from IAE in Nice and from DESCF.

Nicolas Moreau

Nicolas Moreau has 30 years of experience in the Insurance and Asset Management industry. Most recently, he was CEO of DWS Group, one of the largest asset managers in Europe with EUR 692bn of assets under management, and a Member of the Deutsche Bank Management Board.

Before this appointment, Nicolas Moreau spent 25 years with the AXA Group, finishing his tenure in the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXA France. He began his career with Arthur Andersen.

M. Moreau is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and has an actuarial degree from the Centre d'Etudes Actuarielles. He was awarded La Legion d'honneur in 2015.

Coface: for trade - Building business together

70 years of experience and the most finely meshed international network have made Coface a reference in credit insurance, risk management and the global economy. With the ambition to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry, Coface's experts work to the beat of the world economy, supporting 50,000 clients in building successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The Group's services and solutions protect and help companies take credit decisions to improve their ability to sell on both their domestic and export markets. In 2018, Coface employed ~4,100 people and registered turnover of

€1.4 billion.

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group" of the Coface Group's 2017 Registration Document filed with AMF on 5 April 2018 under the number No. D.18-0267 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

