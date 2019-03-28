Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings 28-March-2019 / 16:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Custodian REIT plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights - An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Mattioli Woods plc City and country of Leicester, England registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name See Section 9 City and country of See Section 9 registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 27/03/19 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 28/03/19 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total Total number of voting rights through of both voting rights of rights financial in % issuervii attache instruments (8.A + d to (total of 8.B 1 8.B) shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 6.04% 6.04% 398,203,344 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 5.93% 5.93% 393,853,344 previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) Ordinary 24,033,146 6.04% shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 SUBTOTAL 8. 24,033,146 6.04% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial datex Conversion rights that may be of instrument Periodxi acquired if the vo instrument is ti ng ri gh exercised/converted. ts N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of datex Conversion of of financ Period xi voting vo ial rights ti instru settlementxii ng ment ri gh ts N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through x which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of % of Total of both if it equals voting voting or is higher than the rights if rights notifiable threshold it equals through or is financia higher l than the instrume notifiable nts if threshold it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Discretionary Client Portfolios (held under following custodians) Pershing<3%<3% (1.51%) Nominees (1.51%) Limited FNZ Nominees<3%<3% (0.10%) Limited (0.10%) Mattioli Woods Funds (held under following custodian) Societe 4.43% 4.43% Generale 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Newmarket, England Date of completion 28 March 2019 Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal Mattioli Woods plc form for legal entities) Contact address (registered 1 New Walk Place, Leicester, LE1 office for legal entities) 6RU E-Mail jonathon.marchant@mattioliwoods.com Phone number / Fax number 0116 240 8706 Other useful information (at least legal representative for legal persons) B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Jonathon Marchant (Investment Analyst) Contact address Mattioli Woods, Cheveley House, Fordham Road, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 7XN E-Mail jonathon.marchant@mattioliwoods.com [1] Phone number / Fax number 01638 564230 Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) C: Additional information The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by those firms on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 398,203,344. Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer. iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in Article 10 (a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (a)) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1). As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

