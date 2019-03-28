Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 21, 2019 to March 26, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price

of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 21.03.2019 399,420 50.6443 20,228,336 XPAR 21.03.2019 9,922 50.6465 502,515 BATE 21.03.2019 19,591 50.6461 992,207 CHIX 21.03.2019 TRQX 22.03.2019 352,850 49.8260 17,581,102 XPAR 22.03.2019 38,533 49.7757 1,918,009 BATE 22.03.2019 128,467 49.8267 6,401,090 CHIX 22.03.2019 TRQX 25.03.2019 42,546 49.4237 2,102,779 XPAR 25.03.2019 9,954 49.4263 491,989 BATE 25.03.2019 9,965 49.4247 492,517 CHIX 25.03.2019 TRQX 26.03.2019 271,076 49.6159 13,449,672 XPAR 26.03.2019 39,300 49.6196 1,950,052 BATE 26.03.2019 113,476 49.6194 5,630,612 CHIX 26.03.2019 TRQX Total 1,435,100 49.9902 71,740,880

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

