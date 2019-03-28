

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite displaying some strength early on in the session amid fresh optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations, European stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as growth fears weighed on sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.12%. Among the major indices in Europe, U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.56%. Germany's DAX edged up 0.08% and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.16%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.09%.



Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine ended weak.



Denmark, Portugal, Russia and Turkey edged higher, while Greece, Norway and Poland ended flat.



A report from Reuters that said China has offered 'unprecedented' proposals to allay U.S. concerns over forced technology transfers raised optimism about a trade deal between the U.S. and China.



After a round of talks in Beijing this week, officials from the two countries are scheduled to meet again next week in Washington.



Despite the positive development on the trade front, the mood was quite cautious, with a somewhat negative bias, due to concerns about global economic growth. The drop in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields has raised concerns about a possible recession in the world's largest economy.



Meanwhile, on the Brexit front, uncertainty over Brexit continues, with several alternative Brexit plans failing to get the majority support from the lawmakers.



Shares of Bayer declined after the company was directed to pay a claimant $80 million after he alleged the company's Roundup weed killer caused his cancer.



Swedbank tumbled for the second successive day and lost nearly 8% due to alleged money laundering activities involving the company's CEO.



In economic news, Eurozone's economic sentiment deteriorated at a faster than expected pace in March, and for the ninth month in row, survey data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 105.5 from 106.2 in February. Economists had expected a score of 105.9.



The weakening was led by industry and services.



The consumer confidence index improved to -7.2 from -7.4 in line with its flash estimate.



According to the Federal Statistical Office, Germany's consumer price inflation slowed in March, defying expectations for stability.



The consumer price index rose 1.3% year-on-year following a 1.5% climb in February. Economists had expected the rate of inflation to remain unchanged. In January, inflation was 1.4%.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4% in March. Economists had expected a 0.6% increase.



In Sweden, retail sales rose for the second month in a row to at its fastest pace in nine months in February, data from Statistics Sweden showed.



Retail sales rose 3% year-on-year in February, following a 1.7% rise in January. Economists had expected a 2.8% rise in sales.



