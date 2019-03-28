

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly higher on Thursday after holding in positive territory almost right through the session amid cautious moves.



Optimism about U.S.-China trade talks aided sentiment, but worries about global economic slowdown limited market's upside.



The benchmark SMI ended up 15.34 points, or 0.16%, at 9,405.93, after scaling a low of 9,395.77 and a high of 9,454.65 in the session.



On Wednesday, the index ended up 1.29 points, or 0.01%, at 9,390.59.



Lonza Group advanced nearly 2%. Novartis and Adecco gained 1% and 0.9%, respectively. Givaudan, Geberit and LafargeHolcim ended modestly higher.



Julius Baer declined more than 2%. Swatch Group, Credit Suisse and UBS ended lower by 0.5 to 0.8%.



Logitech International gained more than 2%. The company said its Senior Vice President Marcel Stolk resigned as a member of Logitech's group management team, effective March 31.



Temenos and Straumann Holding gained 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. AMS advanced 1.1% and Oerlikon Corporation shares edged up 0.9%.



In economic news from eurozone, data from the European Commission showed Eurozone's economic sentiment deteriorated at a faster than expected pace in March, and for the ninth month in row.



The economic sentiment index fell to 105.5 from 106.2 in February. Economists had expected a score of 105.9.



The weakening was led by industry and services.



The consumer confidence index improved to -7.2 from -7.4 in line with its flash estimate.



Among the major markets in Europe, U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.56%. Germany's DAX edged up 0.08% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.09%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.12%.



