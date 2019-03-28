

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher over the past several sessions, treasuries showed a modest move back to the downside during trading on Thursday.



Bond prices moved lower early in the session and remained in negative territory throughout the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, ticked up by 1.5 basis points to 2.389 percent.



With the uptick on the day, the ten-year rebounded after ending Wednesday's trading at its lowest closing level since December of 2017.



The modest pullback by treasuries came as traders reacted to reports on progress in the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.



A senior U.S. administration official told Reuters that U.S. and Chinese negotiators have made progress on the details of the written agreements to address U.S. concerns.



'If you looked at the texts a month ago compared to today, we have moved forward in all areas,' the official said but noted, 'We aren't yet where we want to be.'



The report comes as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrive in Beijing for a new round of high-level talks with Chinese officials.



Selling pressure was relatively subdued, however, with traders also digesting a batch of largely disappointing economic data, including a Commerce Department showing GDP growth slowed by more than previously estimated in the fourth quarter.



The Commerce Department said GDP climbed by 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 2.6 percent increase. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be downwardly revised to 2.4 percent.



With the downward revision, the pace of GDP growth in the fourth quarter is notably slower than the 3.4 percent jump in the third quarter.



The National Association of Realtors also released a report showing an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in the month of February.



NAR said its pending home sales index slumped by 1.0 percent to 101.9 in February after soaring by 4.3 percent to 102.9 in January. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.7 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Labor Department showed an unexpected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 23rd.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 211,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 216,000.



The drop came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jobless claims to rise to 225,000 from the 221,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Another batch of economic data may attract attention on Friday, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on personal income and spending, new home sales, and consumer sentiment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX