Nexien Biopharma, Inc.: Nexien BioPharma to Present at The MicroCap Conference Spring Investor Summit on Tuesday, April 2nd

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Nexien BioPharma, Inc. ("Nexien" or the "Company") (OTCQB: NXEN), a next generation biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development, and commercialization of advanced FDA Compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals and related drug delivery systems, today announced that its management will present at The MicroCap Conference Spring Investor Summit in New York City on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Alex Wasyl, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout the day. A copy of the investor presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Nexien's website at https://nexienbiopharma.com/investors.

About Nexien BioPharma Inc.

Nexien BioPharma is a US-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the formulation, development and commercialization of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") pre-clinical and clinical pathways, to address a broad range of medical conditions and disorders. For more information, visit Nexien BioPharma's website at: www.nexienbiopharma.com.

