The "Europe Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Offering, by Sample Type, by Distribution Channel, by End User, by Geography Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European DOA testing market is forecasted to reach $3 billion by 2023, growing alcohol consumption, rising drug trafficking, and increasing government initiatives that aim at increasing interdiction capacities and strengthening law enforcement in the region are some notable factors supporting the demand for DOA testing products and services in the region.

The products category held larger share, of 80.1%, in the European DOA testing market in 2017. This category is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing number of drug abuse cases, development of technologically advanced products, and increasing awareness toward DOA testing in the region.

The products in the DOA testing market in Europe are further sub-categorized into consumables and equipment. The consumables used for DOA testing are rapid test kits, assay kits and reagents, and others. Of these, rapid test kits held the largest share in the European DOA testing consumables market, and generated more than $400.0 million revenue in 2017. This can be ascribed to the increasing use of these kits at point-of-care settings for the qualitative assessment of drugs and/or their metabolites in human urine for screening, diagnostic purposes, and forensic use.

Immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, and breath analyzers are the equipment used for DOA testing. Among these, immunoassay analyzers dominated the European DOA testing equipment market, with a 46.5% contribution in 2017.

On the basis of sample type, saliva and hair will together account for more than 13.0% share in the European DOA testing market by 2023. Other than urine, these are the most frequently sample types used for DOA testing.

During the historical period, hospitals as an end-user category dominated the European DOA testing market, with more than 40.0% share in 2017. Availability of skilled professionals in hospitals, and increasing focus of the European governments to improve healthcare infrastructure in the region are the key factors behind the leading position of this end-user category.

The U.K. DOA testing market is expected to observe the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing availability and consumption of illicit drugs in the country. According to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), in 2017, the prevalence of cannabis use was the highest in the U.K. among all European countries, with drug consumption reported approximately 11.3% in young adults aged 16-34 years. Furthermore, the U.K. government is taking initiatives to address the healthcare challenges in the country by making investments in innovative projects for drug users to overcome drug abuse and addiction.

Companies operating in the European DOA testing market are enhancing their product portfolio through new launches. For instance, in October 2018, ACM Global Laboratories announced the release of its therapeutic service offering, Smarter Testing for infectious disease, to address the demand for drug testing in clinical trials.

In November 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the launch of Thermo Scientific TruNarc handheld narcotics analyzer. This narcotic analyzer can detect Carfentanil, a fentanyl analog, which is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Draegerwerk AG Co. KGaA, bioMrieux S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bioventix Plc, Express Diagnostics Int'l Inc., Psychemedics Corporation, and Lipomed AG are other key players present in the European DOA testing market.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Offering

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Sample Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.7.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Products

4.1.1.1.1 Consumables

4.1.1.1.1.1 Rapid test kits

4.1.1.1.1.2 Assay kits and reagents

4.1.1.1.1.3 Others

4.1.1.1.2 Equipment

4.1.1.1.2.1 Immunoassay analyzers

4.1.1.1.2.2 Chromatography instruments

4.1.1.1.2.3 Breath analyzers

4.1.1.2 Services

4.1.2 By Sample Type

4.1.2.1 Urine

4.1.2.2 Saliva

4.1.2.3 Hair

4.1.2.4 Others

4.1.3 By Distribution Channel

4.1.3.1 Indirect

4.1.3.2 Direct

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Hospitals

4.1.4.2 Laboratories

4.1.4.3 Workplace

4.1.4.4 At-home

4.1.4.5 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Growing mergers and acquisitions

4.2.1.2 Increasing number of product launches

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growing alcohol consumption

4.2.2.2 Technological advancements in DOA testing market

4.2.2.3 Increasing awareness among youth regarding drug and alcohol addiction problems

4.2.2.4 Increasing government initiatives

4.2.2.5 Growing drug trafficking

4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Inability to detect low-dose designer drugs

4.2.3.2 Declining number of cannabis plantation in the region due to increasing cannabis seizure

4.2.3.3 Increasing awareness about the problems associated with drugs and alcohol

4.2.3.4 Legalization of illicit drugs

4.2.3.5 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Europe Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.2 By Sample Type

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.4 By End-user

5.5 By Country

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

6.1.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

6.1.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.1.2.1 Mergers Acquisitions

6.1.2.2 Product Launches

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens AG

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

7.1.3 Key Financial Summary

7.1.4 Strategic Growth Plans

7.2 Merck KGaA

7.3 Draegerwerk AG Co. KGaA

7.4 bioMerieux S.A.

7.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.6 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

7.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

7.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.9 Abbott Laboratories

7.10 Psychemedics Corporation

7.11 Express Diagnostics Int'l Inc.

7.12 Lipomed AG

7.13 SYNLAB Bondco PLC

7.14 ACM Global Laboratories

7.15 Bioventix PLC

7.16 Danaher Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76qcrz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005905/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Drug Abuse Screening