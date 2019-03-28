Polar Power, Inc.: Polar Power to Present at the Spring Investor Summit 2019 in New York City at the Essex House

GARDENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid solutions, will be presenting at the Microcap Conference Spring Investor Summit 2019, on Tuesday, April 2nd at 09:00 am ET / 06:00 am PT. Raj Masina, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting and meeting with investors. Polar Power's Corporate VP, Balwinder Samra will also be attending.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, solar hybrid systems, and lithium battery storage for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, and distributed power. Within the telecommunications market, Polar's systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid, good and bad-grid applications. And other critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com.

Media and Investor Relations:

Integra Investor Relations

Shawn M. Severson

+1 (415) 226-7747

info@integra-ir.com

Company Contact:

Polar Power, Inc.

249 E. Gardena Blvd.

Gardena, CA 90248

Tel: 310-830-9153

ir@polarpowerinc.com

www.polarpower.com

