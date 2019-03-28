sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019

0,789 Euro		+0,005
+0,64 %
WKN: A1J65J ISIN: MHY7545W1093 Ticker-Symbol: 8SD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP- Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

London, United Kingdom, March 28, 2019 - Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

The report can be accessed on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov (https://www.sec.gov/), and at www.seadrillpartners.com (https://www.seadrillpartners.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports/yr-2019).

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the annual report, which includes the Company's complete 2018 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to: ir@seadrill.com (mailto:ir@seadrill.com)

Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F (http://hugin.info/155503/R/2240036/883059.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire

