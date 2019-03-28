Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP- Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

London, United Kingdom, March 28, 2019 - Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

The report can be accessed on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov (https://www.sec.gov/), and at www.seadrillpartners.com (https://www.seadrillpartners.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports/yr-2019).

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the annual report, which includes the Company's complete 2018 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to: ir@seadrill.com (mailto:ir@seadrill.com)

Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F (http://hugin.info/155503/R/2240036/883059.pdf)



