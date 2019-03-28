Ducon USA Will Place Seawater FGD Order With Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Ducon Technologies Inc. ('Ducon USA') announced today that it will place an order to procure certain proprietary equipment and detailed engineering with Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON) ('Ducon Infra'), Thane, India, for its recently announced 2x300 MW FGD order in China. The approximate value of this order will be INR 38cr.

Ducon FGD System Absorber

Ducon Infra acquired the seawater FGD, limestone FGD and Dry FGD technologies from Ducon USA, under a seven-year technology license agreement that ended in 2013. Ducon Infra is the only company in India that has successfully operating seawater and Limestone FGD systems on power plants for more than 8 years. Ducon Infra has a sweater FGD on a 500 MW power plant in Dahanu, Maharashtra since 2007, and a limestone FGD system on a 2x600MW power plant in Udupi, Karnataka since 2009.

