MailUp Group S.p.a: MailUp Group S.p.A. (MAIL), Italian Leader In The Cloud Marketing Technology, to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28 2019 / MailUp Group S.p.A. (MAIL), a vertically integrated player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies, admitted to trading on AIM Italia, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st in New York City.

MAILUp's growing suite of data-driven solutions allows SMEs and large corporations globally to master the evolving ways of communicating with customers, Starting from parent company MailUp, the group boasts a steady growth path both organically and through acquisitions: Acumbamail (Spanish and LatAm markets), Globase (Nordics market), Agile Telecom (wholesale SMS market) and Datatrics (artificial intelligence), The brand portfolio is completed by BEE, an email editor launched in 2017 as a complementary business line, already covering thousands of customers worldwide, Today, MailUp Group is a leading European player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies, serving 21,000+ customers in 100+ countries,

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

