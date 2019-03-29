

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region was up 0.9 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, rose an annual 1.1 percent - again matching forecasts and steady from the February reading.



Individually, prices for housing, fuel, furniture, clothing, education and recreation were up - while prices for food and transportation were down.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation was flat and core CPI eased 0.1 percent.



