

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was up 1.4 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - in line with expectations following the 3.4 percent slide in January.



On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.0 percent - but that beat forecasts for a fall of 1.1 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI updated its assessment of industrial production, saying industrial production is pausing.



